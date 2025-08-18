Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Panama strengthen CBRNE readiness [Image 5 of 5]

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    08.20.2025

    Photo by Capt. Jymil Licorish 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Instructors from the Panama Fire Department brief participants during a CBRNE radiation detection, monitoring, and equipment maintenance subject matter expert exchange (SMEE) in Panama City, Panama, Aug. 20, 2025. The exchange, led by the Missouri National Guard, builds interoperability and shares best practices with the Panama Fire Department (Bomberos de Panamá), the National Civil Protection System (SINAPROC), the National Border Service (SENAFRONT), and the National Aeronaval Service (Aeronaval). (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Jymil Licorish)

    SMEE
    SOUTHCOM
    MOPP (protective gear)
    Republic of Panama (Panama)
    Army National Guard
    CBRNE

