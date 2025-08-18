Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Frank Cable Departs From Banyuwangi, Indonesia [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Frank Cable Departs From Banyuwangi, Indonesia

    BANYUWANGI, INDONESIA

    08.15.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Haley Wilson 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    BANYUWANGI, Indonesia (Aug. 15, 2025) – A Banyuwangi port operations pilot boat approaches the forward-deployed submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) during the ship’s departure from Banyuwangi, Indonesia following a scheduled port visit, Aug. 15, 2025. USS Frank Cable is underway supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Haley Wilson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 04:09
    Photo ID: 9269209
    VIRIN: 250815-N-JN495-1084
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: BANYUWANGI, ID
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Frank Cable Departs From Banyuwangi, Indonesia [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Haley Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Frank Cable Departs From Banyuwangi, Indonesia
    USS Frank Cable Departs From Banyuwangi, Indonesia
    USS Frank Cable Departs From Banyuwangi, Indonesia
    USS Frank Cable Departs From Banyuwangi, Indonesia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Republic of Indonesia (Indonesia)

    TAGS

    USS Frank Cable
    Java
    Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download