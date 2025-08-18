USS Frank Cable Departs From Banyuwangi, Indonesia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

BANYUWANGI, Indonesia (Aug. 15, 2025) – Gunner’s Mate Seaman Apprentice Zyen Anderson, assigned to the forward-deployed submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), mans an M2HB A1 .50-caliber machine gun during the ship’s departure from Banyuwangi, Indonesia following a scheduled port visit, Aug. 15, 2025. USS Frank Cable is underway supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Haley Wilson)