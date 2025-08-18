2ID and ROK Army test water purification during Ulchi Freedom Shield

Pfc. Honie Garcia, a water treatment specialist assigned to 194th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, shows Cpl. Beom-gi Lee, a signalman, and Pvt. Tae-woo Kim, a combat engineer, assigned to 1113th Engineer Group, Capital Defense Command, how to purify water during a water purification training as part of Ulchi Freedom Shield on Anyang Base in Anyang-si, South Korea, Aug. 19, 2025. Ulchi Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise program highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK from any threat. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cheyenne Mayer)
|08.17.2025
|08.20.2025 23:13
|9269021
|250818-A-BU933-6258
|5614x4010
|2.26 MB
|ANYANG, SOUTH KOREA, KR
|3
|0
