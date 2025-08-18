Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2ID, UFS25, USARPAC, USFK, U.S. Army, Training [Image 2 of 3]

    ANYANG, SOUTH KOREA, SOUTH KOREA

    08.17.2025

    Photo by Spc. Cheyenne Mayer 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    Purified water is poured into a bottle during a water purification training as part of Ulchi Freedom Shield on Anyang Base in Anyang-si, South Korea, Aug. 19, 2025.

    Ulchi Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise program highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK from any threat. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cheyenne Mayer).

    Date Taken: 08.17.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 23:13
    Photo ID: 9269020
    VIRIN: 250818-A-BU933-1893
    Resolution: 4581x3272
    Size: 916.68 KB
    Location: ANYANG, SOUTH KOREA, KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 2ID, UFS25, USARPAC, USFK, U.S. Army, Training [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Cheyenne Mayer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

