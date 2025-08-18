2ID, UFS25, USARPAC, USFK, U.S. Army, Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Purified water is poured into a bottle during a water purification training as part of Ulchi Freedom Shield on Anyang Base in Anyang-si, South Korea, Aug. 19, 2025.



Ulchi Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise program highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK from any threat. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cheyenne Mayer).