2ID and ROK Army test water purification during Ulchi Freedom Shield

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Company A, 194 Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 2d Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, and Republic of Korea soldiers assigned to 1113 Engineer Group, Capital Defense Command, conduct water purification training during Ulchi Freedom Shield on Anyang Base in Anyang-si, South Korea, Aug. 19, 2025.
Ulchi Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise program highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK from any threat. (U.S. Army photo by KPfc. Yoonhyeok Choi).
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2025 23:13
|Photo ID:
|9269019
|VIRIN:
|250818-A-BU933-9246
|Resolution:
|2957x1971
|Size:
|830.53 KB
|Location:
|ANYANG, SOUTH KOREA, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
