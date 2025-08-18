2ID and ROK Army test water purification during Ulchi Freedom Shield

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Company A, 194 Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 2d Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, and Republic of Korea soldiers assigned to 1113 Engineer Group, Capital Defense Command, conduct water purification training during Ulchi Freedom Shield on Anyang Base in Anyang-si, South Korea, Aug. 19, 2025.



Ulchi Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise program highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK from any threat. (U.S. Army photo by KPfc. Yoonhyeok Choi).