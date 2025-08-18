Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVWAR Fosters Collaboration and Engagement with Small Business at 2025 Gold Coast Conference [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NAVWAR Fosters Collaboration and Engagement with Small Business at 2025 Gold Coast Conference

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2025

    Photo by Ramon Go 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    Brody Haydel, a member of the Office of Small Business Programs assigned to Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR), speaks with industry partners during the Department of the Navy Gold Coast 2025, Aug. 18-21, 2025. Gold Coast provides a forum to educate, guide, and assist businesses, large and small, in support of the warfighter mission within The Department of the Navy and throughout the DoD. (U.S. Navy photo by Ramon Go)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 19:04
    Photo ID: 9268730
    VIRIN: 250819-N-GC965-1097
    Resolution: 2275x1625
    Size: 851.14 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVWAR Fosters Collaboration and Engagement with Small Business at 2025 Gold Coast Conference [Image 6 of 6], by Ramon Go, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAVWAR Fosters Collaboration and Engagement with Small Business at 2025 Gold Coast Conference
    NAVWAR Fosters Collaboration and Engagement with Small Business at 2025 Gold Coast Conference
    NAVWAR Fosters Collaboration and Engagement with Small Business at 2025 Gold Coast Conference
    NAVWAR Fosters Collaboration and Engagement with Small Business at 2025 Gold Coast Conference
    NAVWAR Fosters Collaboration and Engagement with Small Business at 2025 Gold Coast Conference
    NAVWAR Fosters Collaboration and Engagement with Small Business at 2025 Gold Coast Conference

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    small business
    navwar
    naval information warfare systems command
    gold coast 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download