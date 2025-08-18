NAVWAR Fosters Collaboration and Engagement with Small Business at 2025 Gold Coast Conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kim Reidy, director, Office of Small Business Programs assigned to Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR), presents a speech on Doing Business with the DON to industry partners during the Department of the Navy Gold Coast 2025, Aug. 18-21, 2025. Gold Coast provides a forum to educate, guide, and assist businesses, large and small, in support of the warfighter mission within The Department of the Navy and throughout the DoD. (U.S. Navy photo by Ramon Go)