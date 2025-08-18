NAVWAR Fosters Collaboration and Engagement with Small Business at 2025 Gold Coast Conference

Mark Compton, chief information security officer, Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR), facilitates the discussion on cybersecurity, focusing on future outlooks during the Department of the Navy Gold Coast 2025, Aug. 18-21, 2025. Gold Coast provides a forum to educate, guide, and assist businesses, large and small, in support of the warfighter mission within The Department of the Navy and throughout the DoD. (U.S. Navy photo by Ramon Go)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2025 19:04
|Photo ID:
|9268725
|VIRIN:
|250819-N-GC965-1003
|Resolution:
|2275x1625
|Size:
|922.52 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
