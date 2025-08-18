McConnell Special Fueling Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 350th Air Refueling Squadron taxis to a stop at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, July 8, 2025. The aircraft and its crew conducted Special Fueling Operations as they provided critical air refueling support to the Air Force's 2025 Department-Level Exercise series. The DLE series encompasses all branches of the Department of Defense, along with Allies and partners, employing more than 400 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nathan Eckert)