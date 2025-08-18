McConnell Special Fueling Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alex Bengel, 350th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, connects a fuel hose to a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, July 8, 2025. While ground fueling is typically conducted by logistics Airmen, boom operators were instructed on fueling and basic maintenance procedures as they provided critical air refueling support to the Air Force's 2025 Department-Level Exercise series. The DLE series encompasses all branches of the Department of Defense, along with Allies and partners, employing more than 400 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nathan Eckert)