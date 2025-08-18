Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    McConnell Special Fueling Operations [Image 3 of 9]

    McConnell Special Fueling Operations

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nathan Eckert 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Allen White, 722nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, demonstrates procedures for servicing the engine oil of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft to pilots and boom operators assigned to the 22nd Air Refueling Wing at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, July 8, 2025. The operators were instructed on basic maintenance procedures as they provided critical air refueling support to the Air Force's 2025 Department-Level Exercise series. The DLE series encompasses all branches of the Department of Defense, along with Allies and partners, employing more than 400 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nathan Eckert)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 14:37
    Photo ID: 9267902
    VIRIN: 250708-F-CV734-4630
    Resolution: 5794x3855
    Size: 8.31 MB
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, McConnell Special Fueling Operations [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Nathan Eckert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AMC DLE; 22nd Air Refueling Wing; air refueling; KC-135; KC-46; Air Mobility Command

