McConnell Special Fueling Operations

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Allen White, 722nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, demonstrates procedures for servicing the engine oil of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft to pilots and boom operators assigned to the 22nd Air Refueling Wing at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, July 8, 2025. The operators were instructed on basic maintenance procedures as they provided critical air refueling support to the Air Force's 2025 Department-Level Exercise series. The DLE series encompasses all branches of the Department of Defense, along with Allies and partners, employing more than 400 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nathan Eckert)