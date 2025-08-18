Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th Brigade Engineer Battalion Relinquishment of Command [Image 3 of 3]

    7th Brigade Engineer Battalion Relinquishment of Command

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Matt Kuzara 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 7th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division bids farewell to its Commander, Lt. Col. Jerrauld Ma at his Relinquishment of Command Ceremony at Magrath Gym on Fort Drum, NY, 20 Aug 2025. (Photo by Army Sgt. 1st Class Matt Kuzara)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 12:40
    Photo ID: 9267562
    VIRIN: 250820-A-GP421-4653
    Resolution: 4000x2252
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    This work, 7th Brigade Engineer Battalion Relinquishment of Command [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Matt Kuzara, identified by DVIDS

    10th Mountain Division
    7th BEB

