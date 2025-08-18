7th Brigade Engineer Battalion Relinquishment of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 7th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division bids farewell to its Commander, Lt. Col. Jerrauld Ma at his Relinquishment of Command Ceremony at Magrath Gym on Fort Drum, NY, 20 Aug 2025. (Photo by Army Sgt. 1st Class Matt Kuzara)