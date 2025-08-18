18th Air Force Change of Responsibility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Major Gen. Charles Bolton, 18th Air Force commander, left, awards Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Blount, 18th AF outgoing command chief, The Legion of Merit during a change of responsibility ceremony on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Aug. 8, 2025. 18th AF combines unmatched airlift and air refueling capabilities with expert command and control of air mobility assets worldwide, ensuring America’s ability to maintain global reach anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Violette Hosack)