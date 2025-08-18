U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Charles Bolton, 18th Air Force commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Arce, 18th AF incoming command chief, pass the guidon during a change of responsibility ceremony on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Aug. 8, 2025. As the senior enlisted leader at 18 AF, Arce will play a crucial role in advising the commander on matters affecting health, morale, welfare, and professional development of the enlisted force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Violette Hosack)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2025 09:56
|Photo ID:
|9267056
|VIRIN:
|250717-F-YH673-1001
|Resolution:
|5308x3539
|Size:
|3.1 MB
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th Air Force Change of Responsibility [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Violette Hosack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.