    18th Air Force Change of Responsibility [Image 2 of 3]

    18th Air Force Change of Responsibility

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Violette Hosack 

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Charles Bolton, 18th Air Force commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Arce, 18th AF incoming command chief, pass the guidon during a change of responsibility ceremony on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Aug. 8, 2025. As the senior enlisted leader at 18 AF, Arce will play a crucial role in advising the commander on matters affecting health, morale, welfare, and professional development of the enlisted force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Violette Hosack)

