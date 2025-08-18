18th Air Force Change of Responsibility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Charles Bolton, 18th Air Force commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Arce, 18th AF incoming command chief, pass the guidon during a change of responsibility ceremony on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Aug. 8, 2025. As the senior enlisted leader at 18 AF, Arce will play a crucial role in advising the commander on matters affecting health, morale, welfare, and professional development of the enlisted force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Violette Hosack)