18th Air Force Change of Responsibility

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Charles Bolton, 18th Air Force commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Blount, 18th AF outgoing command chief, pass the guidon during a change of responsibility ceremony on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Aug. 8, 2025. Blount served as the 18th AF senior enlisted leader for the past two years, overseeing a period of significant operational tempo and strategic evolution that affected nearly all of 18th AF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Violette Hosack)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2025 09:56
|Photo ID:
|9267055
|VIRIN:
|250808-F-YH673-1066
|Resolution:
|4526x3017
|Size:
|854.68 KB
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
