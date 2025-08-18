The Future of Fitness: NSA Souda Bay and MWR Raise the Bar

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (August 14, 2025) Capt. Stephen Steacy, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay; Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Fitness Center employees; and Sailors assigned to NSA Souda Bay cut a ribbon during a ceremony for the opening of the MWR Fitness Center’s new Navy Operational Fitness and Fueling System (NOFFS) Zone strength area on Aug. 14, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)