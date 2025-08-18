Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Future of Fitness: NSA Souda Bay and MWR Raise the Bar [Image 1 of 6]

    The Future of Fitness: NSA Souda Bay and MWR Raise the Bar

    GREECE

    08.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (August 19, 2025) Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay Fitness Center’s new Navy Operational Fitness and Fueling System (NOFFS) Zone strength area on Aug. 19, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 07:05
    Photo ID: 9266951
    VIRIN: 250819-N-NO067-3003
    Resolution: 7947x5298
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    This work, The Future of Fitness: NSA Souda Bay and MWR Raise the Bar [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    The Future of Fitness: NSA Souda Bay and MWR Raise the Bar

    Team Souda, Souda Bay, Crete, Greece, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT)

