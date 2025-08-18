The Future of Fitness: NSA Souda Bay and MWR Raise the Bar

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Aug. 14, 2025) Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay held the grand opening of a cutting-edge Navy Operational Fitness and Fueling System (NOFFS) Zone Aug. 14.



The two-year project, which also included a complete renovation of the base’s basketball and tennis courts, has transformed the on-base gym into a modern, fully equipped facility capable of supporting NSA Souda Bay personnel, transient service members, and ultimately, the Fleet's mission.



"This state-of-the-art gym renovation directly enhances the readiness and operational capabilities of our Sailors stationed at NSA Souda Bay," said Capt. Stephen Steacy, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay. "I am incredibly pleased to celebrate the culmination of this project enhancing the installation's quality of service. I am grateful to the MWR Team for their unwavering dedication to Team Souda's success."



New to the base gym, the NOFFS Zone provides the Navy with a "best in class" physical fitness and nutrition performance resource that provides guidance to Sailors and U.S. Navy health and fitness professionals. This strategic investment in Sailor performance is designed to optimize readiness and reduce the risk of work-related injuries.



"NSA Souda Bay MWR Fitness is extremely happy to provide a NOFFS Zone to our Sailors and Command Fitness Leaders (CFL)," said Byron Gale, MWR Fitness Director, NSA Souda Bay. "This area is a top-tier performance center, where fitness and nutrition go hand-in-hand, and supports our Sailors in achieving peak performance and operational readiness. Furthermore, it reduces the risk of work related injuries in demanding environments."



The specialized NOFFS program provides Sailors with an evidence-based performance tool that will address injury prevention by physically training operational job movement patterns.



The NSA Souda Bay NOFFS Zone is comprised of two separate areas: strength and turf. The strength area features a comprehensive array of traditional and functional strength-training equipment, including power racks, Olympic platforms, weightlifting barbells, bumper plates, and specialized machines. The turf area provides ample space for functional conditioning exercises, sled pushes, dumbbells, kettlebells, battle rope training, foam rolling, and other recovery modalities, facilitating larger exercise regimens that require room for movement and agility.



"The physical fitness of our Sailors is not just a personal responsibility; it's a strategic imperative,” said Chief Electronics Technician Alexander Ow, NSA Souda Bay Lead CFL. "When pushed to their limits, it's their physical conditioning that allows them to endure, adapt, and overcome any challenge."



NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. For more information, visit us at www.cnic.navy.mil/SoudaBay or find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NSASoudaBay.

