BANYUWANGI, Indonesia (Aug. 13, 2025) – Capt. Mike Thompson, commanding officer of the forward-deployed submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), meets Indonesian Navy (TNI-AL) Lt. Col. Laut (P) M. Puji Santoso, Naval Base Commander Banyuwangi, following the ship’s arrival to Banyuwangi, Indonesia for a scheduled port visit, Aug. 13, 2025. Frank Cable is underway supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew McPeek)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2025 03:44
|Photo ID:
|9266877
|VIRIN:
|250813-N-YQ428-3025
|Resolution:
|5027x3351
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|BANYUWANGI, ID
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Frank Cable Arrives to Banyuwangi, Indonesia [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Andrew McPeek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.