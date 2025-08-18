Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Frank Cable Arrives to Banyuwangi, Indonesia [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Frank Cable Arrives to Banyuwangi, Indonesia

    BANYUWANGI, INDONESIA

    08.13.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew McPeek 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    BANYUWANGI, Indonesia (Aug. 13, 2025) – Capt. Mike Thompson, commanding officer of the forward-deployed submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), meets with Indonesian Navy (TNI-AL) Lt. Col. Laut (P) M. Puji Santoso, Naval Base Commander Banyuwangi, following the ship’s arrival to Banyuwangi, Indonesia for a scheduled port visit, Aug. 13, 2025. USS Frank Cable is underway supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew McPeek)

