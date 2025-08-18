A bambi bucket suspended from a Blackhawk assigned to the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade dumps water to provide aerial firefighting support for the Kunia Road Fire, a vegetation fire, Aug. 19, 2025. The fire is reported to be a vegetation fire and bambi buckets are designed to quickly fill and drop water repeatedly on austere terrain. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2025 02:23
|Photo ID:
|9266855
|VIRIN:
|250819-A-XD912-1005
|Resolution:
|2531x3797
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 25th CAB and Hawaii Army National Guard Provide Aerial Firefighting Support [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS