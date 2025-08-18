A flight crew from the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade flies a Blackhawk with a bambi bucket suspended to provide aerial firefighting support for the Kunia Road Fire, a vegetation fire, Aug. 19, 2025. The fire is reported to be a vegetation fire and bambi buckets are designed to quickly fill and drop water repeatedly on austere terrain. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2025 02:23
|Photo ID:
|9266854
|VIRIN:
|250819-A-XD912-1004
|Resolution:
|5392x3595
|Size:
|2.66 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 25th CAB and Hawaii Army National Guard Provide Aerial Firefighting Support [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.