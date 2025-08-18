25th CAB and Hawaii Army National Guard Provide Aerial Firefighting Support

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A flight crew from the Hawaii Army National Guard flies a CH-47 Chinook with a bambi bucket suspended to provide aerial firefighting support for the Kunia Road Fire, a vegetation fire, Aug. 19, 2025. The fire is reported to be a vegetation fire and bambi buckets are designed to quickly fill and drop water repeatedly on austere terrain. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)