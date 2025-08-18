U.S. Awards Legion of Merit to Paraguayan Military Leader

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Paraguayan military police stand in formation outside the Comando de las Fuerzas Militares in Asunción, Paraguay, Aug. 13, 2025. The Paraguayan Armed Forces play a vital role in safeguarding national sovereignty while working alongside regional and international partners to promote peace and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)