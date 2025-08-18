Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Awards Legion of Merit to Paraguayan Military Leader [Image 11 of 11]

    U.S. Awards Legion of Merit to Paraguayan Military Leader

    PARAGUAY

    08.13.2025

    Photo by Andrea Jenkins 

    Air Forces Southern

    Paraguayan military police stand in formation outside the Comando de las Fuerzas Militares in Asunción, Paraguay, Aug. 13, 2025. The Paraguayan Armed Forces play a vital role in safeguarding national sovereignty while working alongside regional and international partners to promote peace and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 22:55
    VIRIN: 250813-F-WJ837-3024
    Location: PY
    This work, U.S. Awards Legion of Merit to Paraguayan Military Leader [Image 11 of 11], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SOUTHCOM
    Legion of Merit
    Paraguay

