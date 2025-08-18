U.S. Awards Legion of Merit to Paraguayan Military Leader

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

General de División (Lt. Gen.) Nery Torres Laconich, Chief of the Paraguayan Army, wears the U.S. Legion of Merit medal after being recognized for his leadership and service, at the Comando de las Fuerzas Militares in Asunción, Paraguay, Aug. 13, 2025. The decoration is one of the highest U.S. military honors that can be awarded to foreign military personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)