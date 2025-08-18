Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Awards Legion of Merit to Paraguayan Military Leader [Image 10 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Awards Legion of Merit to Paraguayan Military Leader

    PARAGUAY

    08.13.2025

    Photo by Andrea Jenkins 

    Air Forces Southern

    General de División (Lt. Gen.) Nery Torres Laconich, Chief of the Paraguayan Army, wears the U.S. Legion of Merit medal after being recognized for his leadership and service, at the Comando de las Fuerzas Militares in Asunción, Paraguay, Aug. 13, 2025. The decoration is one of the highest U.S. military honors that can be awarded to foreign military personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 22:55
    Photo ID: 9266721
    VIRIN: 250813-F-WJ837-3022
    Resolution: 5057x7585
    Size: 9.84 MB
    Location: PY
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Awards Legion of Merit to Paraguayan Military Leader [Image 11 of 11], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Awards Legion of Merit to Paraguayan Military Leader
    U.S. Awards Legion of Merit to Paraguayan Military Leader
    U.S. Awards Legion of Merit to Paraguayan Military Leader
    U.S. Awards Legion of Merit to Paraguayan Military Leader
    U.S. Awards Legion of Merit to Paraguayan Military Leader
    U.S. Awards Legion of Merit to Paraguayan Military Leader
    U.S. Awards Legion of Merit to Paraguayan Military Leader
    U.S. Awards Legion of Merit to Paraguayan Military Leader
    U.S. Awards Legion of Merit to Paraguayan Military Leader
    U.S. Awards Legion of Merit to Paraguayan Military Leader
    U.S. Awards Legion of Merit to Paraguayan Military Leader

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SOUTHCOM
    Legion of Merit
    Paraguay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download