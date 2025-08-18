U.S. Awards Legion of Merit to Paraguayan Military Leader

Photo By Andrea Jenkins | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Javier Reina, deputy commander for Mobilization and Reserve...... read more read more Photo By Andrea Jenkins | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Javier Reina, deputy commander for Mobilization and Reserve Affairs, U.S. Southern Command, right, presents the Legion of Merit medal to General de División (Lt. Gen.) Nery Torres Laconich, Chief of the Paraguayan Army, left, during a ceremony in Asunción, Aug. 13, 2025. The State Partnership Program between Paraguay and the Massachusetts National Guard fosters enduring military-to-military ties, enhancing readiness and cooperation through joint training, exchanges, and shared expertise. )U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins) see less | View Image Page

ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay — A senior officer in the Paraguayan Armed Forces was awarded the Legion of Merit during a ceremony at the Comando de las Fuerzas Militares in Asuncion, Aug. 13, 2025.



The decoration, one of the highest U.S. military honors that can be awarded to foreign military personnel, was presented by U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Javier Reina, deputy commander for Mobilization and Reserve Affairs, U.S. Southern Command, to General de División (Lt. Gen.) Nery Torres Laconich.



The award recognizes exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements, and is approved by the U.S. Secretary of Defense. The ceremony was attended by Paraguay’s Minister of National Defense Óscar González, the Paraguayan Military Chief of Defense, General del Ejercito Cesar Moreno Landaira, U.S. Embassy officials, senior leaders from the Paraguayan Armed Forces and the Torres family.



“General Torres has demonstrated exceptional professionalism, leadership, and commitment to advancing our shared security objectives,” Reina said. “His efforts have directly enhanced regional stability and strengthened the bond between our armed forces.”



Reina also highlighted Torres’ leadership in the State Partnership Program, a Department of Defense initiative that links U.S. National Guard units with foreign militaries to strengthen security cooperation. In Paraguay’s case, the program pairs the Armed Forces with the Massachusetts National Guard.



“He is more than a distinguished officer—he is a trusted ally and a loyal friend to the United States,” he said. “His vision and dedication will continue to elevate our cooperation to new heights.”



In his remarks, Torres expressed deep gratitude for the honor.



“Receiving the Legion of Merit is both a privilege and a reflection of the strong relationship between Paraguay and the United States,” Torres said. “This recognition belongs not only to me, but to all those who work tirelessly to protect our nations and promote peace in the region.”