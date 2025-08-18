731 AS senior loadmaster retires

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Flight, 731st Airlift Squadron senior loadmaster, speaks to a crowd in attendance at his retirement ceremony Aug. 2, 2025, at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. Flight retired after 39 years of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Manzanares)