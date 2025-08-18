731 AS senior loadmaster retires

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Richard Pantusa (left), 731st Airlift Squadron pilot, stands next to Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Flight (right), 731 AS senior loadmaster, holding Flight's retirement certificate during a retirement ceremony Aug. 2, 2025, at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. Flight retired after 39 years of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Manzanares)