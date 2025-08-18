731 AS senior loadmaster retires

Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Flight, 731st Airlift Squadron senior loadmaster, receives a retirement pin from his wife during a formal retirement ceremony Aug. 2, 2025, at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. Flight retired after 39 years of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Manzanares)
