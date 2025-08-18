Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps of Engineers and City of Oswego Celebrate Significant Breakwater Repairs [Image 4 of 5]

    Corps of Engineers and City of Oswego Celebrate Significant Breakwater Repairs

    OSWEGO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, held a ribbon cutting marking the completion of repairs to the Oswego West Arrowhead Breakwater, Oswego, New York, Aug. 19, 2025. The event was marked by Lt. Col. Robert Burnham, the district commander, thanking the mayor of Oswego, representatives for Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Claudia Tenney, the head of the Port of Oswego and the head of the H. Lee White Maritime Museum. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Campbell)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 15:35
    Photo ID: 9265975
    VIRIN: 250819-A-MC713-1004
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 628.89 KB
    Location: OSWEGO, NEW YORK, US
    This work, Corps of Engineers and City of Oswego Celebrate Significant Breakwater Repairs [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Buffalo District
    Lake Ontario
    Great Lakes Navigation System
    Oswego Harbor
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers

