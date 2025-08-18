The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, held a ribbon cutting marking the completion of repairs to the Oswego West Arrowhead Breakwater, Oswego, New York, Aug. 19, 2025. The event was marked by Lt. Col. Robert Burnham, the district commander, thanking the mayor of Oswego, representatives for Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Claudia Tenney, the head of the Port of Oswego and the head of the H. Lee White Maritime Museum. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2025 15:35
|Photo ID:
|9265975
|VIRIN:
|250819-A-MC713-1004
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|628.89 KB
|Location:
|OSWEGO, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Corps of Engineers and City of Oswego Celebrate Significant Breakwater Repairs [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Corps of Engineers and City of Oswego Celebrate Significant Breakwater Repairs
No keywords found.