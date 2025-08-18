Corps of Engineers and City of Oswego Celebrate Significant Breakwater Repairs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, held a ribbon cutting marking the completion of repairs to the Oswego West Arrowhead Breakwater, Oswego, New York, Aug. 19, 2025. The event was marked by Lt. Col. Robert Burnham, the district commander, thanking the mayor of Oswego, representatives for Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Claudia Tenney, the head of the Port of Oswego and the head of the H. Lee White Maritime Museum. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Campbell)