Corps of Engineers and City of Oswego Celebrate Significant Breakwater Repairs

Photo By Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, held a ribbon cutting marking the completion of repairs to the Oswego West Arrowhead Breakwater, Oswego, New York, Aug. 19, 2025. The event was marked by Lt. Col. Robert Burnham, the district commander, thanking the mayor of Oswego, representatives for Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Claudia Tenney, the head of the Port of Oswego and the head of the H. Lee White Maritime Museum. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Campbell)

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District and their partners celebrated the completion of a multi-year repair of Oswego’s West Arrowhead Breakwater and the start of construction on its Outer West Breakwater.



Breakwaters protect the Port of Oswego – the first U.S. port of call on the Great Lakes. Its strategic location puts it less than 350 miles from 60 million people and 750 miles from half of the U.S. and Canadian populations. The Port of Oswego is home to 14 companies that utilize the Port for domestic and international operations with a far-reaching economic impact.



• More than $82 million has been invested in Oswego’s four breakwaters in the last decade to ensure safe navigation for commercial and recreational vessels on the Great Lakes.

• Repairs to the West Arrowhead Breakwater complete more than seven years of 100% federally funded construction, with more than 146,000 tons of stone.

• Breakwater repairs support more than $35 million in annual business revenue and labor income in the transportation sector.

• Photos of the event available at https://www.flickr.com/photos/buffalousace/albums/72177720328489084.



“The Corps of Engineers brought significant dedication and expertise to this investment in Great Lakes infrastructure, ensuring it was delivered on time and within budget for the nation, the region, and the people of Oswego,” said Lt. Col. Robert Burnham, USACE Buffalo District commander. “Once all repairs are complete, Oswego’s breakwaters are sure to protect commercial and recreational vessels, people, and the local and regional economy for decades to come, just as they’ve done for more than 140 years.”



“Oswego Harbor is a lifeline for Central New York jobs and the local economy. That’s why I fought so hard to secure millions in critical federal funding over the past few years to repair and modernize the Oswego Harbor breakwater,” said U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer. “The completion of repairs to the West Arrowhead Breakwater and the kickoff of work on the Outer West Breakwater means real progress and real investment for the Oswego community. These breakwaters are more than just stone, they are what keeps the harbor safe for fishermen, cargo ships, recreational boaters, first responders and everyone who relies on this waterfront. I’m proud to have helped deliver the resources to get this done, and I’ll keep working to ensure Oswego Harbor gets the support it needs to thrive.”



“I’ve been proud to support the Army Corps’ work throughout the years, and I am so happy to see its continued success with the completion of repairs on the West Arrowhead Breakwater and the start of repairs on the Outer West Breakwater of Oswego Harbor. Oswego Harbor is a key contributor to the local, state, and national economy, and these critical repairs will help keep boats traveling safely and ensure that the harbor is operating at full capacity,” said U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.



“Oswego Harbor is a vital economic engine for Central New York and a key gateway to the Great Lakes. This more-than $53 million federal investment in the West Arrowhead and Outer West Breakwaters is not only protecting lives and property, it is supporting local jobs, enhancing commercial navigation, and preserving Oswego’s role in regional and national commerce. I will continue working to ensure our communities receive the resources they need to strengthen critical infrastructure and grow our local economy,” said Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24).



“This project is a critical investment in the future of Oswego. It’s not just about repairing our breakwaters; it’s about safeguarding our harbor, protecting our community from the forces of Lake Ontario, and ensuring the continued economic vitality of our port. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and all our partners have been instrumental in this effort, and we’re grateful for their dedication to our city,” said City of Oswego Mayor Robert Corradino.



“The completion of this multi-year project to repair and extend the life of the Oswego Harbor breakwater will ensure the future of robust commercial shipping at the port and provide a haven for recreational boating and fishing. We are extremely grateful to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for their herculean efforts in overseeing this project, and well as their continual monitoring and investment in the Oswego Harbor’s navigability,” said Port of Oswego Authority Interim Executive Director Tom Schneider. “It was rewarding for us to partner with them and with Dean Marine & Excavating to provide port resources, storage and staging to help get the job done. We also wish to thank Senator Chuck Schumer, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, and Congresswoman Claudia Tenney for their continued support and appropriations' efforts on behalf of our community.”



“It has been great to see the break wall repair continued by the US Army Corps of Engineers. This is a necessary maintenance to protect our harbor from the forces of our great Lake Ontario. This will allow for recreational boating and water related activities to continue in a fun yet safe way,” said H. Lee White Maritime Museum Executive Director Mercedes Niess.



The repairs are part of more than $82 million invested in the harbor’s breakwater over the last decade to ensure continued safe navigation for commercial and recreational vessels on the Great Lakes, the vitality of the local, regional, and national economy, and protection for residents and visitors of Oswego.



--West Arrowhead Breakwater Repair--

Repairs to the 2,700 feet of the West Arrowhead Breakwater were completed with multiple projects started in 2018 and completed in August 2025. The most recent repairs focused on the most inland section of the breakwater.



USACE previously completed repairs to 1,100 feet of the West Arrowhead Breakwater’s lakeside in 2018 and 2019, and the lighthouse foundation in 2023. Remaining lighthouse foundation, and lakeside and middle portions of the breakwater were completed in fall 2024.



In total, repairs to the West Arrowhead Breakwater have included used more than 146,000 tons of stone.



--Outer West Breakwater Repair--

The foundation of the Outer West Breakwater has been significantly damaged by storms, wave action, and deterioration for more than 90 years.



Repairs to the 600 feet of the Outer West Breakwater began in August 2025 and are scheduled to be completed by winter 2026 under a $9.1 million contract to Michigan-based Great Lakes Dock and Materials. The repair will consist of a rubble mound overlay on the western end of the breakwater.



During construction, the harbor’s federal navigation channel will remain open. However, the contractor’s equipment may be in a portion of the channel to complete repairs. Commercial and recreational vessel operators are encouraged to proceed with caution when entering, exiting, and navigating within the federal navigation channel.



An additional $10 million for repairs to the Outer West Breakwater was authorized in the Fiscal Year 2025 Work Plan for Army Civil Works. The Work Plan also authorized $10 million for repairs to the East Arrowhead Breakwater.



Repairs to Oswego’s breakwaters are 100% federally funded.



--About Oswego Harbor--

Oswego Harbor is a deep draft commercial harbor which handled 381,000 tons of cargo, including cement & concrete (45%), aluminum (26%), and petroleum coke (8%) in 2022. Waterborne transportation facilitated by the harbor supports $26.8 million in business revenue, 107 direct, indirect, and induced jobs, and $8.5 million in labor income to the transportation sector.



Photo and video of the project are available at:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/buffalousace/albums/72157711451110122/

https://www.flickr.com/photos/buffalousace/54202585299/





