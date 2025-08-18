A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit aircraft takes off at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Aug. 19, 2025. The 509th Bomb Wing and its fleet of B-2 aircraft serve as part of the U.S. Air Force's conventional and strategic combat force with the capability to project U.S. airpower anywhere around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hastings)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2025 15:34
|Photo ID:
|9265962
|VIRIN:
|250819-F-XP318-1037
|Resolution:
|5795x3863
|Size:
|11.21 MB
|Location:
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spirits of Florida and New York depart Whiteman AFB [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.