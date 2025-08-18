Spirits of Florida and New York depart Whiteman AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit aircraft departs Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Aug. 19, 2025. The 509th Bomb Wing and its fleet of B-2 aircraft serve as part of the U.S. Air Force's conventional and strategic combat force with the capability to project U.S. airpower anywhere around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hastings)