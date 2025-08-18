Spirits of Florida and New York depart Whiteman AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit aircraft departs Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Aug. 19, 2025. The B-2 is capable of penetrating heavily defended air spaces and delivering conventional and nuclear munitions anywhere on the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hastings)