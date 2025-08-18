Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spirits of Florida and New York depart Whiteman AFB

    Spirits of Florida and New York depart Whiteman AFB

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hastings  

    509th Bomb Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit aircraft departs Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Aug. 19, 2025. The B-2 is capable of penetrating heavily defended air spaces and delivering conventional and nuclear munitions anywhere on the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hastings)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 15:34
    Photo ID: 9265961
    VIRIN: 250819-F-XP318-1023
    Resolution: 6692x4461
    Size: 13.71 MB
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spirits of Florida and New York depart Whiteman AFB [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    B-2
    Global Strike
    Warfighting
    Lethality
    Department of Defense

