NMRC Hosts New Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander

SILVER SPRING, Md. (Aug. 15, 2025) Adm. Kevin Brown, commander, Naval Medical Forces Pacific receives a brief from Victor Sugiharto of Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC) on NMRC's infectious disease diagnostic capabilities during an official visit. NMRC, headquarters of Navy Medicine Research & Development, is engaged in a broad spectrum of activity from basic science in the laboratory to field studies in austere and remote areas of the world to investigations in operational environments. In support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health, readiness and lethality, researchers study infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, operational mission support and epidemiology. (U.S. Navy Photo by Tommy Lamkin/released)