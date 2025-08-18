NMRC Hosts New Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SILVER SPRING, Md. (Aug. 15, 2025) Tom Dunn, with Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC), briefs Rear Adm. Kevin Brown, commander, Naval Medical Forces Pacific on NMRC's advanced medical development capabilities during an official visit. NMRC, headquarters of Navy Medicine Research & Development, is engaged in a broad spectrum of activity from basic science in the laboratory to field studies in austere and remote areas of the world to investigations in operational environments. In support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health, readiness and lethality, researchers study infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, operational mission support and epidemiology. (U.S. Navy Photo by Tommy Lamkin/released)