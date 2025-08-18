Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMRC Hosts New Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander [Image 5 of 6]

    NMRC Hosts New Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander

    SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2025

    Photo by Tommy Lamkin 

    Naval Medical Research Command

    SILVER SPRING, Md. (Aug. 15, 2025) Adm. Kevin Brown, commander, Naval Medical Forces Pacific receives a brief from Victor Sugiharto of Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC) on NMRC's infectious disease diagnostic capabilities during an official visit. NMRC, headquarters of Navy Medicine Research & Development, is engaged in a broad spectrum of activity from basic science in the laboratory to field studies in austere and remote areas of the world to investigations in operational environments. In support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health, readiness and lethality, researchers study infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, operational mission support and epidemiology. (U.S. Navy Photo by Tommy Lamkin/released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMRC Hosts New Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander [Image 6 of 6], by Tommy Lamkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

