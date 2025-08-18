Expeditionary Strike Group Seven Commander Visits Tripoli Crew

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Tom Shultz, commander, Task Force (CTF) 76, welcomes the crew of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) to Japan during a visit to the ship, Aug. 18, 2025. Tripoli is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S 7th Fleet, the U.S Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)