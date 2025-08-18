Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Expeditionary Strike Group Seven Commander Visits Tripoli Crew [Image 4 of 4]

    Expeditionary Strike Group Seven Commander Visits Tripoli Crew

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.18.2025

    Photo by Seaman Paul LeClair 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Rear Adm. Tom Shultz, commander, Task Force (CTF) 76, welcomes the crew of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) to Japan during a visit to the ship, Aug. 18, 2025. Tripoli is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S 7th Fleet, the U.S Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 02:06
    Photo ID: 9264418
    VIRIN: 250818-N-KX492-3118
    Resolution: 2558x1705
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    This work, Expeditionary Strike Group Seven Commander Visits Tripoli Crew [Image 4 of 4], by SN Paul LeClair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tripoli
    LHA7
    Navy

