Expeditionary Strike Group Seven Commander Visits Tripoli Crew

Rear Adm. Tom Shultz, commander, Task Force (CTF) 76, welcomes the crew of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) to Japan during a visit to the ship, Aug. 18, 2025. Tripoli is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S 7th Fleet, the U.S Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2025 02:06
|Photo ID:
|9264417
|VIRIN:
|250818-N-KX492-3140
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
