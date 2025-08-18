Expeditionary Strike Group Seven Commander Visits Tripoli Crew

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Tom Shultz, commander, Task Force (CTF) 76, salutes side boys as he is piped aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 18, 2025. Tripoli is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S 7th Fleet, the U.S Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)