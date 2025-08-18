Small arms live-fire exercise at sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Omar Reynoso calculates a shooting range score after completion of a live-fire exercise on the flight deck of amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, July 26, 2025. Somerset is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)