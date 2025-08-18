Small arms live-fire exercise at sea

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.26.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Evan Diaz 

    USS Somerset (LPD 25)

    Operations Specialist 2nd Class Elijah Bernardo fires an M18 service pistol during a live-fire exercise on the flight deck of amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, July 26, 2025. Somerset is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

