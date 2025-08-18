Small arms live-fire exercise at sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Sailors and Marines assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) walk down range after completing a live-fire exercise on the flight deck while underway in the Pacific Ocean, July 26, 2025. Somerset is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)