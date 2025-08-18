Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    211th Engineering Installation Squadron maintains readiness [Image 3 of 3]

    ANNVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2025

    Photo by Airman Austin Stern 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    Senior Airman Owen McKain (left), radar, airfields and weather systems specialist, and Senior Airman Dylan Wolfgang, cable and antennas specialist. from the 211th Engineering Installation Squadron, test antenna functionality at Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, Pennsylvania, on August 17, 2025. The Airman ensured connectivity and verified operability of the antenna communications system. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Austin Stern)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 13:09
    Photo ID: 9262728
    VIRIN: 250817-Z-EP527-1005
    Resolution: 1557x2048
    Size: 626.91 KB
    Location: ANNVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    This work, 211th Engineering Installation Squadron maintains readiness [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Austin Stern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PAANG, EIS, READINESS

