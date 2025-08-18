211th Engineering Installation Squadron maintains readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Owen McKain (left), radar, airfields and weather systems specialist, and Senior Airman Dylan Wolfgang, cable and antennas specialist. from the 211th Engineering Installation Squadron, test antenna functionality at Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, Pennsylvania, on August 17, 2025. The Airman ensured connectivity and verified operability of the antenna communications system. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Austin Stern)