    211th Engineering Installation Squadron maintains readiness [Image 2 of 3]

    211th Engineering Installation Squadron maintains readiness

    ANNVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2025

    Photo by Airman Austin Stern 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    Senior Airman Dylan Wolfgang, cable and antenna specialist, tests antenna functionality at Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, Pennsylvania, on August 17, 2025. Wolfgang ensured various communications with the functions of the antenna. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Stern)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 13:09
    Photo ID: 9262727
    VIRIN: 250817-Z-EP527-1002
    Location: ANNVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    This work, 211th Engineering Installation Squadron maintains readiness [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Austin Stern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

