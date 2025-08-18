211th Engineering Installation Squadron maintains readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Owen McKain, radar, airfields, and weather specialist with the 211th Engineering Installation Squadron, tests antenna functionality at Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, Pennsylvania, on August 17, 2025. McKain ensured various communications with the functions of the antenna. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Austin Stern)