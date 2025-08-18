Date Taken: 08.18.2025 Date Posted: 08.18.2025 13:08 Photo ID: 9262722 VIRIN: 250818-X-HB409-1002 Resolution: 4024x5030 Size: 2.75 MB Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Starlink Mission Lifts off from Vandenberg [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Ryan Quijas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.